IPL 2025: Gill, Buttler power GT to 209/4 against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 : Half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to 209/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

GT was off to a fine start with a 93-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Later, Gill put on another 74-run partnership with Jos Buttler, with both these stands laying a platform for GT to cross the 200-run mark.

After being put to bat first by the Rajasthan Royals, openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan got GT off to a fine start again. Both openers played risk-free cricket during the powerplay, mainly dealing in boundaries.

GT got to their 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

At the end of their six overs in the powerplay, GT was 53/0, with Sai (26*) and Gill (25*) unbeaten.

In the seventh over, came the first six of the innings from the bat of Shubman, with him clearing the midwicket boundary with a brilliant slog-sweep on a Riyan Parag delivery.

Gill reached the fourth fifty of his season in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 92/0, with Gill (51*) and Sudharsan (39*) unbeaten.

Maheesh Theekshana drew first blood finally, removing Sudharsan for 39 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six, thanks to a fine catch from Parag at long-on. GT was 93/1 in 10.2 overs.

In the 12th over, GT whacked a Sandeep Sharma delivery over midwicket, bringing up the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

In the 15th over, Jos Buttler looted 24 runs off Wanindu Hasaranga's over, smashing three sixes and a four. GT's score was 149/1, with Buttler (30*) and Gill (77*) unbeaten.

GT reached the 150-run mark in 15.1 overs.

Theekshana managed to break up another threatening-looking partnership between Gill and Buttler, with another assist from Parag at long-off, sending Gill packing for 84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes. GT was 167/2 in 16.4 overs, with the end of this 74-run stand.

In the next over, GT got another booster as Jofra Archer was whacked for a four and two sixes by Buttler and Washington Sundar, who looted 19 runs from the over.

In the penultimate over, Sandeep got the wicket of Washington Sundar for 13 in eight balls, with a six. A catch from Shimron Hetmyer, who came running from deep extra cover, ended Sundar's brief knock. GT was 193/3 in 18.4 overs.

With a huge six by Rahul Tewatia on a Jofra Archer delivery, GT brought up their 200-run mark in 19.1 overs. However, on the next ball, he fell to Archer for nine runs. GT was 202/4 in 19.2 overs.

At the end of their 20 overs, GT made 209/4, with Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Shahrukh Khan (5*) unbeaten.

Theekshana (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Archer and Sandeep also got a wicket each.

