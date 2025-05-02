IPL 2025: GT's Jos Buttler 12 runs away from becoming fifth overseas star to reach this milestone

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 : Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler is only 12 runs away from achieving the 4,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he could become only the fifth overseas player to reach this milestone.

The fourth-placed GT, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points, will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), sitting at the ninth spot with three wins and six losses, giving them six points.

Currently, Buttler is the 18th-highest run-getter in the league's history, with 3,988 runs at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 149.41, with seven centuries and 23 fifties. His best score is 124.

Debuting in the IPL during the 2016 season with Mumbai Indians (MI), he made 527 runs at an average of 25.09, with a half-century and best score of 77. His strike rate was 145.98.

His stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) from 2018-24 is one of the most prolific by an overseas player in the league's history. He emerged as their third-highest run-getter ever, with 3,055 runs in 83 matches and 82 innings at an average of 41.84, the strike rate of over 147, with seven centuries and 18 fifties. His best score was 124.

With RR, he won the Orange Cap for most runs in the 2022 season, with 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53, a strike rate of 149, with four centuries and four fifties. His best score was 116.

Currently in his first season with GT, Buttler is his side's top run-getter and overall fifth, with 406 runs in nine matches and innings, an average of 81.20, with a strike rate of 168.46. His best score is 97*, and he has scored four fifties.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga.

