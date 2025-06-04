IPL 2025: GT's Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna clinch Orange and Purple Caps

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 : Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan and pacer Prasidh Krishna emerged as the top performers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as the winners of the Orange Cap for most runs and the Purple Cap for most wickets, respectively.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year-long title drought with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final, Sudharsan and Krishna stood out as the season's individual stars.

Sudharsan ended as the top run-getter, with 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties. His best score was 108*. His side's journey came to an end with a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator.

He is followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs in 16 matches with five fifties at an average of 65.18), Virat Kohli of RCB (657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with eight fifties), GT skipper Shubman Gill (650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50.00 with six fifties) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh (627 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.23, with a century and six fifties).

Krishna took home the Purple Cap, with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52, best figures of 4/41.

He is followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Noor Ahmad (24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.00, best figures of 4/18), RCB's Josh Hazlewood (22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.54, with best figures of 4/33), MI's pacer Trent Boult (22 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 23.50, with best figures of 4/26) and PBKS' pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh (21 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 24.66, with best score of 3/16).

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

The title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor