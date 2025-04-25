Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood decoded the approach that helped him thrive with a searing four-wicket haul during their 11-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After three defeats on the trot, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium finally saw RCB wrapped in the colours of victory. Bengaluru staged its first home win of the season by spoiling the Rajasthan Royals' heist and securing an 11-run triumph.

With 12 points from nine fixtures, RCB has posed a substantial threat to the rest of the competitors for the coveted title in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Despite losing the toss, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal laid the first foundation for victory.

The left-handed and right-handed duo stitched up a sizzling 95-run partnership to clear Bengaluru's way to a daunting 205/5. While defending the target, Hazlewood delivered a blockbuster hit to break the backbone of Rajasthan's heist and extend their losing streak to six.

"The first win here is massive for the crowd, the home fans. To hit 200 on that wicket as a batting unit was phenomenal," he said in a video posted by IPL.

While sticking to his natural hard length, Hazlewood mixed it up with yorker length delivery when the batter expected it the least and said, "I mixed it up with yorkers here and there, but we took wickets throughout, which was important as well."

Hazlewood hammered the final nail in the coffin of Rajasthan's defeat in the penultimate over of the gripping chase. The decisive moment occurred on the second delivery of the over when set-batter Dhruv Jurel gave away a faint edge to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

The Australian appeared to be confident along with Jitesh, but the on-field umpire initially turned away their appeals. Their confidence was enough to sway skipper Rajat Patidar and influence him enough to exercise the option of DRS.

The review clearly indicated that there was a bottom edge as Jurel backed away to squeeze it out on the yorker-length delivery. Hazlewood recalled the moment and said, "Jitesh is a genius. He has done a few for me throughout the tournament. One with MI with the lbw, and that one tonight."

