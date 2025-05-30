IPL 2025: How have Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya fared in knockout stages?

Mullapur (Punjab) [India], May 30 : The much-anticipated eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will witness Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, the captains of their respective franchises and once teammates in GT, locking horns against each other.

In a crucial test of his leadership before the all-important Test tour to England, Gill will face a big test as he aims to take his side a step closer to the second title against five-time champions MI at Mullanpur on Friday. The winner joins Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier two to earn a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad.

Both Gill and Hardik have delivered solid performances in IPL knockout matches over the years. For Gill in 10 knockout appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and GT, a total of 474 runs have come in 10 innings at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 145.39. He has scored a century and fifty each, with the best score of 129 in 60 balls against MI in Qualifier two at Ahmedabad.

For GT, he has scored 290 runs in five innings at an average of 72.5, with a century to his name.

In 14 matches against MI, Gill has made 521 runs at an average of 37.21 and a strike rate of 141.96, with a century and three half-centuries. His best score is 129.

On the other hand, Pandya has scored 225 runs in 14 knockout appearances across 13 innings at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 148.02, with the best score of 40*. For MI, he has managed 94 runs in eight innings at an average of 15.66, with the best score of 37*. With the ball, he has taken four wickets at an average of 35.00 in IPL knockouts, with a best of 3/17 coming for GT in the 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Pandya's record against his former team GT is poor, with only 23 runs in three matches at an average of 7.67, best score of 11 and two wickets at an average of 38.50.

Which of these captains will reign supreme in the eliminator?

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

