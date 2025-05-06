IPL 2025: Jacks, Corbin shine as MI powers to 155 in their 20 overs against GT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 6 : Fifty from Will Jacks and a cameo from Corbin Bosch powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 155/8 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss, opted to bowl, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for MI. Mohammed Siraj got the better of Rickelton on the second ball of the first innings. Will Jacks joined Rohit in the middle.

Jacks was dropped by Sai Sudharsan on 0. Arshad Khan removed Rohit Sharma in the fourth over for 7(8), Suryakumar Yadav joined Jack in the middle.

MI finished their power-play on 56/2. The duo added 50 runs for the third in just 26 balls, and Mumbai were 89/2 after 10 overs.

Jacks brought up his fifty in the 11th over, he took 29 balls to reach the feat, Sai Kishore in the same over removed Suryakumar Yadav for 35(24), his innings included five fours. Tilak Varma came to the crease.

Veteran spinner Rashid Khan removed Will Jacks in the 12th over for 53(35) his innings included, five fours and three sixes. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Varma.

Sai Kishore got the better of MI skipper for 1, Mumbai, after Suryakumar got out kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Gerald Coetzee took the wicket of Tilak Varma in his first over, for 7(7).

Corbin Bosch and Naman Dhir rotated the strike for a while and tried to build a partnership before Prasidh Krishna removed Dhir in the 17th over for 7(10). Deepak Chahar joined Corbin in the middle.

Corbin smashed two sixes on the first two balls off Krishna in the last over, but got run out on 27(22). MI finished their innings on 155/8 in their 20 overs.

For GT in bowling, Sai Kishore (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers; rest all the GT bowlers took a wicket each. Gujarat will require 156 in their 20 overs when they come out to bat.

Brief score: MI 155/6 ( Will Jacks 53, Suryakumar Yadav 35; Sai Kishore (2/34). VS GT).

