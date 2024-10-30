IPL 2025, KKR Retentions: Shreyas Iyer To Leave Kolkata Knight Riders After Multiple Teams Offer Captaincy and More Money

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for a major overhaul as their IPL winning skipper Shreyas Iyer is all set to enter mega auction. With the deadline to submit the list of retained players on October 31st, the three time champions face an uphill task. While an IPL winning captain is an automatic choice, the scenario is different for Shreyas Iyer. A report by the Times of India has revealed that the franchise and the player had a few conversations but nothing proving to be fruitful. The report further revealed that multiple franchises have approached Shreyas and offered a leadership which of course comes with a fatpaycheck. It is repoted that the 2024 IPL-winning captain is part of KKR's plans but not as a top retention.

As per Cricbuzz report, the initial discussions between KKR and Iyer’s camp only began recently, mere days before the retention deadline. The delay in engagement has fueled speculation that KKR’s management was hesitant about retaining Iyer, despite his pivotal role last season. The franchise reportedly hadn’t reached out to him until now, despite the October 31 deadline, and this last-minute interaction hints at deeper issues that remained unresolved.At the heart of the fallout lies a series of complex negotiations. Iyer, reportedly demanding a higher fee to align with his elevated profile as a successful captain, seems to have pushed KKR's financial limits.The franchise, however, faced a dilemma - while Iyer's contributions were substantial, his fitness concerns and current standing with the national selectors raised questions about his long-term viability. Iyer's absence from a central BCCI contract and the Indian team due to recurring injuries further complicated KKR's decision.

According to the report, sources close to the developments have claimed that it is surprising to see that KKR are not showing a lot of interest in retaining Shreyas. The sources also claimed that multiple franchises have already approached the cricketer for a leadership role."Iyer won a title last season, has been a proven leader when he successfully led Delhi Capitals. He has been a hot property in the league and it's no surprise there were approaches from multiple franchise the moment KKR chose to take a backseat. If he goes into the auction pool, there will be at least three franchises who would be looking to get him. Indian middle-order bat, proven leader. Who would want to miss that combination? Not many," a source told TOI. If KKR opts not to retain him, the competition at the auction promises to be intense, especially with these franchises vying for his services. Even if Iyer enters the mega auction, KKR still holds one last card – the Right to Match. This option would allow them to match the highest bid during the auction, but only if they choose to