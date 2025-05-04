IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat against Rajasthan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday in Kolkata in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kolkata have been clinical with their approach in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and occupies the sevenh spot.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have seen more lows than highs. Rajasthan are coming from a tough kloss against Mumbai Indians (MI) and are in the eighth spot, with eight losses and three wins, whereas KKR have won four and lost five and one game was no result due to rain.

After winning the toss, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "We are going to bat first, looks a little dry. Not sure if it slows down in the second innings. We want to put a total on the board and defend it. Need to keep it simple. It's all about taking one game at a time. Everyone's contribution was good in the last game. Need to assess the conditions and adapt to it quickly. I am working really hard on my game, playing domestic cricket has helped me a lot. Trying to enjoy my game. Moeen and Ramandeep are back in the side."

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said during the time of the toss, "I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn't sure. It's very challenging, you got to be profession on the field. A lot of work goes into it. Need to play for our pride. Need to bring more energy into the field. We are hoping to put a collective effort. Three changes in our team. Nitish Rana has a niggle, he goes out. Hasaranga comes back for Kumar Kartikeya. Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir are in."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

