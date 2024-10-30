IPL 2025, LSG Retention: Nicholas Pooran Signs 18 Crore Deal With Lucknow Super Giants; RCB Likely To Bid For KL Rahul

West Indian and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Nicholas Pooran has reportedly a 18 crore deal with Sanjeev Goenka’s IPL team. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was in the RPSG group’s office in Kolkata where he reportedly signed to become the Lucknow-based franchises’ first-choice retention at INR 18 crores. In the 2023 auction, LSG bought the West Indies international for INR 16 crores following his stint with the SunRisers Hyderabad. “Pooran is committed to LSG, possesses a winning mindset, thinks deep and above all he is adaptable to the batting order and any match situation,” said an LSG official quoted by Cricbuzz, explaining the signing. The southpaw was one of the cleanest hitters in the 2024 season of the IPL where he scored 499 runs from the middle order which included 35 boundaries and 36 maximums.

As for KL Rahul, it is reported that the franchise will not be retaining the services of the skipper. Under Rahul’s leadership, LSG managed to make it to the playoffs in their first two seasons, but their performance in the 2024 season has resulted in the franchise parting ways with the captain. Speculations are rife that RCB will be bidding for KL Rahul and if RCB manages to sign him up, KL Rahul will also become the team's new captain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in desperate need of a captain right now. Currently, Faf du Plessis is their captain and at 40, he does not seem to have much years left. Rahul's inclusion is also a long-term investment by RCB. The franchise will not only get a good captain, but a good batter and a wicketkeeper as well. KL Rahul started his IPL journey in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Bangalore). He played 19 matches for the franchise from 2013-2016. Rahul scored 417 runs at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of 145.29.However, he was released by the RCB before the 2017 season. Rahul played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings afterwards before joining Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 as a captain.