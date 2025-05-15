IPL 2025: LSG's Mayank Yadav ruled out of remainder of season, NZ pacer announced as replacement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

IPL, on its official website, issued a statement announcing the same. Yadav, 22, has been replaced by the New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke. He is down with a back injury.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O'Rourke, as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav," the statement said.

"Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season," added the statement.

O'Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of Rs 3 crore.

On his return to the IPL from an injury sustained during his international debut series against Bangladesh held during October last year, Mayank played two matches and took two wickets, with best figures of 2/40 against Mumbai Indians (MI). He conceded 60 runs in his wicketless four-over spell against PBKS.

He missed the entire domestic season due to a back injury sustained in the series and recovered at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024. After rising to fame with two 'Player of the Match' performances in his first three Indian Premier League (IPL) games, during which he troubled plenty of sports stars with his consistent 150 mph-plus pace, accurate and controlled line-and-length, he faced an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament. After recovering from that injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he picked up another injury there while bowling. In his debut IPL season, he had taken seven scalps in four games.

Rourke, has represented NZ in five T20Is, taking five wickets at an average of 28.60. In 38 T20s, he has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.05.

