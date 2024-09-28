IPL 2025: Major changes announced for retention rules and auction format

New Delhi [India], September 28 : The IPL governing council has introduced significant updates for the 2025 season on Saturday, including an increased retention limit, the return of the Right-to-Match (RTM) option, and a higher auction purse, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Franchises can now retain up to six players each, with the RTM option reinstated, and the Impact Player rule will remain in place.

For the upcoming mega auction, the auction purse has been raised to INR 120 crore (approximately US$ 14.33 million), an increase of INR 20 crore from the previous year.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the finalized retention rules will be shared with the ten franchises soon. Notably, of the six players that franchises can retain, at least one must be an uncapped Indian player.

The other five can be either Indian or overseas players. The retention can be through direct retention, a mix of retention and RTM, or solely RTM options.

If a franchise chooses to retain five players, the following amounts will be deducted from their purse:

- For the first three retentions: INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore

- For the remaining two retentions: INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore

This results in a total deduction of INR 75 crore from the overall purse of INR 120 crore for retaining five players.

For uncapped players, the IPL has retained the amount of INR 4 crore, as was the case in the 2021 mega auction. Thus, if a franchise retains six players, they will have INR 79 crore deducted from their purse, leaving them with INR 41 crore for the auction.

In a move that could significantly benefit Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the IPL has reinstated a rule from 2008 that allows Indian players who have retired from international cricket for at least five years to be considered uncapped in the auction.

This means CSK can potentially retain their former captain, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020 and turned 43 in July, was previously retained for INR 12 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The IPL has decided to retain the Impact Player rule, which has been in place since the 2023 season. This rule allows teams to substitute a first-XI player with a specialist batter or bowler based on match conditions, and has generated much debate about its impact on Indian cricket and the development of allrounders.

During a meeting on July 31 with team owners and principals, the majority of the franchises supported retaining the rule. The IPL highlighted that nine of the ten highest totals in its history have been recorded since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The IPL believes this rule has enhanced the entertainment value of the matches, making the games more exciting for spectators.

