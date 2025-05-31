IPL 2025: Manoj Tiwary Compares Bumrah to Tendulkar, Says Batters Are Haunted by Him

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary praised Jasprit Bumrah for his match-winning performance in the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, held on Friday, May 30. "Bumrah did his work like he always does. If he had not taken Washington's wicket, the match might have been much tighter. I remember how Shane Warne once said he was haunted by Sachin Tendulkar in his dreams. Now every batter is haunted by Bumrah in the same way," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Tiwary further said that Bumrah is central to Mumbai Indians’ success. "The success that MI have now, their mantra has been Bumrah. Since his return from injury, the team’s performance has improved. When Bumrah plays, more than half of the captain’s job is done. He is never expensive," Tiwary said.

Mumbai Indians won by 20 runs at the Mullanpur stadium to move into Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings. Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role by dismissing Washington Sundar, who had scored 48 runs off 24 balls. At that point, Gujarat Titans were going strong at 151 for 3 in 13.3 overs while chasing a target of 229. Bumrah bowled a perfect yorker to get Sundar out, which shifted the game in Mumbai’s favour. Gujarat later collapsed to 208 for 6 and lost the match. Bumrah ended his spell with 1 wicket for 27 runs in 4 overs and gave away only 8 runs in his final over. Mumbai will next face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, 2025.