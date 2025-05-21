IPL 2025: Massive Milestone for Suryakumar! First Indian to Do This in T20s; One Step from World Record

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav has etched his name in cricketing history by equalling a world record for consistency in T20 cricket. During the high-stakes IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar once again delivered under pressure, scoring over 25 runs for the 13th consecutive T20 innings. This phenomenal run brings him level with South Africa's Temba Bavuma, who had set the record with 13 such innings between 2019 and 2020. Yadav, however, becomes the first-ever Indian to reach this milestone, making the achievement even more significant in the context of Indian cricket.

What sets Suryakumar’s accomplishment apart is not just the number but the pace and setting in which he achieved it. While Bavuma reached his milestone over the course of more than a year, Yadav has managed to match it in a single IPL season. His explosive batting has been a lifeline for the Mumbai Indians, often rescuing the team from difficult situations. Game after game, he has been the pillar of stability in Mumbai’s middle order, turning in match-winning contributions. His consistency, flair, and adaptability have made him one of the tournament’s standout performers.

In this season alone, Suryakumar has notched up 25 or more runs in every match he has played, 13 times in a row. This remarkable streak is not just a personal triumph but a key factor in the Mumbai Indians’ push for the playoffs. His ability to perform under pressure, especially in crunch situations, has made him an invaluable asset. From fluent cover drives to audacious scoops, Yadav has displayed the complete range of T20 batting skills. With his current form, he has become one of the most dependable and destructive T20 batsmen globally.

Now, all eyes turn to the Mumbai Indians’ final league match against the Punjab Kings. If Suryakumar Yadav scores 25 or more in that game, he will surpass Temba Bavuma to claim the world record outright. Given his current momentum and confidence at the crease, few would bet against him achieving that landmark. More than just a statistical achievement, breaking this record would cement Yadav’s status as a modern T20 great. As the playoffs loom, Mumbai Indians and cricket fans alike will be watching closely, hoping to witness history being made by one of India's finest white-ball players.