IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer Among Most Expensive Players in Tournament History, Check Full List Here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction witnessed intense bidding wars as franchises vied for top talent to bolster their squads. Several marquee players commanded record-breaking prices. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, fetching a staggering ₹27 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer followed closely behind, securing a ₹26.75 crore deal with the Punjab Kings.
Here’s a list of the most expensive players in the IPL 2025 auction:
- Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) - ₹27 crore
- Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) - ₹26.75 crore
- Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings, RTM) - ₹18 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings) - ₹18 crore
- Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - ₹15.75 crore
- KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) - ₹14 crore
- Mohammad Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - ₹12.25 crore
- Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) - ₹11.75 crore
- Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - ₹10.75 crore
- Mohammad Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - ₹10 crore
- Liam Livingstone (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - ₹8.75 crore
- David Miller (Lucknow Super Giants) - ₹7.5 crore