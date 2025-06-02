IPL 2025: MI batters' brilliance powers them to 203/6 against Punjab in Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : Exceptional batting performance from the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) powered them to a solid total of 203/6 in their 20 overs during Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Punjab-based franchise needs to chase a target of 204 runs in order to reach to their second final of the competition after 2014.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Right-hand batters Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow came out to open the innings for the Mumbai-based franchise in the game.

The side didn't have the start that they wanted, as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma at the score of 19. The right-hand batter went back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs.

Following Rohit's dismissal, left-hand batter Tilak Varma was promoted up the order. The Mumbai side touched the 50-run mark in the fifth over of the innings.

On the last ball of the seventh over, the Mumbai team lost their second wicket as Bairstow was dismissed by right-arm seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak. The right-hand batter went back to the dressing room after scoring 38 runs off 24 balls, which came with the help of three fours and two sixes in his innings.

After Bairstow's departure, right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat. In the 10th over of the innings, the MI side completed their 100-run mark.

The Mumbai Indians team lost their third and fourth wicket at the score of 142. The batters to get dismissed at 142 were Suryakumar Yadav (44 runs off 26 balls) and Tilak Varma (44 runs from 29 balls).

In the end, right-hand batter Naman Dhir came out to bat and scored a crucial 37 runs in just 18 balls, which was laced by seven boundaries at a strike rate of 205.56.

For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, two wickets were snapped by Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43 in 4 overs) and one wicket each was grabbed by Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs), Marcus Stoinis (1/14 in 1 over), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/30 in 3 overs), and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs) in their respective spells.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 203/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Tilak Varma 44; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43) vs Punjab Kings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor