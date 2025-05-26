IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 : Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to a record 13th successive 25-plus T20 score and shattered 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most successful season by a batter for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Suryakumar's swashbuckling 57(39) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium toppled several records and lifted Mumbai to a fighting total.

With his 14th 25-plus T20 score on the trot, the 34-year-old breezed past South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who tallied 13 for the record. He finished at 57 and toppled the legendary Sachin from the summit to add another feather to his cap.

Sachin, who tallied 618 runs for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league in 2010, held the record for more than a decade. However, Suryakumar continued his scorching form and now boasts 640 runs in 14 fixtures at a stellar average of 71.11, striking handsomely at 167.97.

After Mumbai got off to a scratchy start, the ever-consistent Suryakumar offered stability by exuding composure. He arrived after Rohit's scratchy knock met its fate and drew its last breath at 24(21) and infused Mumbai's innings with the much-needed firepower.

After he powered Mumbai to a competitive 184/7, Suryakumar reflected on thriving under "challenging" conditions while handpicking his favourite shots.

"It was a bit challenging. It looked a bit sticky with the pacers and spinners. It was fine. Favourite shots have been the sweep and the flick over square leg, batting pretty well this time," he said after the first innings.

Suryakumar completed his fifth half-century of this season in the penultimate over. His match-defining exploits came to an end on the final ball of the first innings. He went for a reverse scoop but missed the ball completely. Arshdeep's pinpoint yorker struck him just above the ankle and marked the end of his record-shifting knock.

