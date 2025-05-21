IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win by 59 Runs; Qualify for Playoffs, Delhi Eliminated

In a thrilling encounter at their home ground, the Mumbai Indians secured a dominant 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals, booking their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With this emphatic win, Mumbai continues its strong run in the tournament, while Delhi’s campaign has come to an end. Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted an impressive total of 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed a crucial half-century, and Naman Dhir, who unleashed a flurry of aggressive strokes to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs.

Chasing a target of 181, Delhi Capitals faltered under pressure and were bowled out for just 121 runs. The Mumbai bowling attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner, who claimed three wickets each, dismantling Delhi’s batting lineup with precision and control. This victory not only confirmed Mumbai Indians' spot in the playoffs but also marked the end of the road for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

With momentum on their side, Mumbai Indians will now look ahead to the knockout stages, aiming to add another title to their illustrious record.

With his fourth half-century of the season, Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav rose to third place in the race for the orange hat. Additionally, he tied Temba Bavuma of South Africa for the most consecutive T20 scores of 25 or more. Throughout all 13 of the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 games, Suryakumar Yadav has scored at least 25 runs. At the end of the innings, the home team had the much-needed momentum thanks to Suryakumar's late acceleration. He scored 28 runs in the final 8 balls after soaring from 45 off 35 balls to 73* off 43 balls.

Qualified teams:

Gujarat Titans (18 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points), Punjab Kings (17 points), Mumbai Indians (16 points)

Eliminated teams:

Delhi Capitals (13 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points), Lucknow Super Giants (10 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (9 points), Rajasthan Royals (8 points) and Chennai Super Kings (6 points).