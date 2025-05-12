IPL 2025 New Schedule Out: BCCI Announces Resumption of Matches, Know Time and New Final Dates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL). The updated schedule of the IPL has been announced officially. The Board has chosen to move forward with the rest of the season after consulting with all of the major stakeholders and government and security agencies. From May 17, 2025, to the final on June 3, 2025, a total of 17 matches will take place in 6 locations. Two doubleheaders are included in the updated schedule, and they will be played on two Sundays.

The following is the schedule for the playoffs:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3



The venue details for the playoff matches will be announced soon.

The match details are as follows:

BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, and culminating in the final on June 3. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays. The playoffs are… pic.twitter.com/2QiA3cKhEg — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Also Read: PBKS vs DC: What Happens If Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

As cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated last week, the BCCI decided to delay the rest of the competition for a week. Reports said that the IPL would soon resume after fighting ceased on Saturday.