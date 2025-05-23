IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy shine as SRH beat RCB by 42 runs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 : Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday at Lucknow.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232.

After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match.

On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.

Chasing a huge target of 232, Virat Kohli and Philip Salt opened the innings for RCB, both batters smashed SRH bowlers as Bengaluru crossed the 50-run mark in the 5th over.

RCB finished their power-play on 72-0 after smashing Eshan Malinga for 17 runs in the 6th over. Hyderabad's impact player Harsh Dubey took the important wicket of Virat Kohli right after the power-play for 43(25). His innings included seven fours and a six. Mayank Agarawal, playing his first match in the ongoing IPL, joined Salt in the middle.

RCB crossed the 100-run mark in the 9th over. Salt is making a comeback in the RCB, playing 11 after an injury that marked his return with a fifty. Agarwal's stay at the crease was very short as Nitish Reddy removed him in the 11th over for 11(10). Rajat Patidar joined Salt in the middle.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins removed salt in the following over for 62(32). Jitesh Sharma joined Patidar in the middle. RCB crossed 150 marks in the 14th over, keeping their batting run rate at 11+ throughout the table.

After 15 overs, RCB were 167/3, Rajat Patidar *17 (13), Jitesh Sharma 22 (11). Malinga in the 16th over ran out Patidar for 18 (16), his dry runs continued in the ongoing IPL, followed by a brilliant catch and bowl to remove Romario Shepherd for a golden duck.

Krunal Pandya joined Jitesh in the middle, Jaydev Unadkat showcased his experience and removed RCB skipper for 24 (15), Tim David joined Pandya in the middle.

RCB required 53 in the last three overs. Pat Cummins bowled a brilliant 19th over, as the SRH skipper took two wickets in the second last over.

RCB was bowled out for 189-10. In bowling, Pat Cummins (3/28) was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers, and Malinga was also impressive, picking up two wickets; the rest of the Hyderabad bowlers took a wicket each.

Earlier in the match, after an impactful fifty from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan and a vital cameo from Aniket Verma, powered SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday in Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH. Both batters counter-attacked RCB bowlers from the first over, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the fourth over.

After conceding 15 runs in the same over, RCB bowler Lungi Ngidi removed Sharma for 34(17), his innings included three fours and sixes each. Wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan joined Head in the middle.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Head in the following over for 17(10), smashed three boundaries, and Heinrich Klaasen joined Kishan in the middle. SRH finished their power-play on 71-2.

After being smashed for three fours by Suyash Sharma in the 9th over, Klaasen was removed for 24(13). His innings included two sixes and fours each. Aniket Verma joined Kishan in the middle.

Verma played a vital cameo of 26 (9), before Krunal Pandya removed him in the 12th over; his innings included three sixes and a four. Nitish Reddy joined Kishan in the middle. SRH crossed the 150-run mark in the 13th over.

Kishan scored fifty in 28 balls after smashing a century in SRH's initial match in the ongoing IPL. For the first time, Kishan crossed the 50-run mark.

Reddy's dry runs in the IPL 2025 continued as he was dismissed for four, courtesy Romario Shepherd. Abhinav Manohar joined SRH's wicketkeeper/batter on the crease.

After almost a run-a-ball innings, Manohar was dismissed by Shepherd in the 17th over. After 17 overs, 188/6.

SRH crossed the 200 runs mark in the 18th over.SRH finished their innings on 231/6, and Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Hyderabad, scoring 94* in just 48 balls.RCB will have to chase 232 in their second innings when they come out to bat.

In bowling, Romario Shepherd (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, and Bhuvneshwar, Ngidi, Suyash, and Krunal picked wickets for each.

Brief score: SRH 231/6 (Ishan Kishan 94*, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd (2/14). Vs RCB 189/10 ( Philip Salt 62, Virat Kohli 43, Pat Cummins (3/28).

