IPL 2025: PBKS-DC clash called off due to floodlight failure

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 8 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has been called off due to floodlight failure at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Thursday.

The spectators are being told to go home, and both teams are taken to the hotel.

Punjab Kings took to their official social media handle and informed, "Match has been called off."

After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.

At the stoppage of play, the PBKS side were 122/1 in 10.1 overs. with Prabhsimran Singh (50*) and Shreyas Iyer (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

Coming to the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out in the middle to open the innings for the hosts. Both players started attacking the bowlers from the first over.

The Punjab-based franchise completed the 50-run mark on the last ball of the 4th over as Priyansh Arya slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Dushmantha Chameera.

After the end of powerplay (6 overs), PBKS were 69/0 with Priyansh Arya (42*) and Prabsimran Singh (26*) unbeaten on the crease.

Priyansh Arya completed his half-century in 25 balls, whereas Prabsimran Singh completed his fourth consecutive fifty in IPL 2025 and completed his half-century in 28 balls.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side touch the 100-run mark in the 9th over as Prabhsimran a double on the bowling of right-arm seamer Madhav Tiwari, who was playing his maiden IPL match.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 122/1 in 10.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 70, Prabhsimran Singh 50*; T Natarajan 1/4) vs Delhi Capitals.

