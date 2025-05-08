IPL 2025: PBKS-MI clash likely to be shifted to Ahmedabad from Dharamshala

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 is likely to be shifted to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala after Indian Army successfully conducted the execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack., as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

As Dharamshala is located near the India-Pakistan border, there might be a threat at this venue, so there is a chance that the Punjab-based franchise will play their remaining home matches at a different place.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) accepted the IPL's request to host the 61st clash of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

GCA secretary Anil Patel asserted that he was waiting for confirmation from the IPL and also informed that the Mumbai Indians side will land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening, the report further stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to the BCCI sources, the PBKS-MI clash was set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the Airport in Dharmshala has been closed.

"The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as the Airport of Dharmshala has been closed, and the match was scheduled on May 11," a BCCI source told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

