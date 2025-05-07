IPL 2025: PBKS-MI clash shifted to Mumbai from Dharamshala; PBKS-DC game also uncertain, say BCCI Sources

New Delhi [India], May 7 : The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been shifted from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after Indian Army successfully conducted the execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as the Airport of Dharmshala has been closed, and the match was scheduled on May 11," a BCCI source told ANI.

There are also possibilities that PBKS' next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamsala can also be reworked as the airlines have cancelled their flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10 which include Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

"The match schedule between DC and PBKS tomorrow is also in danger as BCCI realises Dharamshala is near the border, and the board is in touch with the government and waiting to get clearance for the match," the BCCI source added.

As Dharamshala is located near the India-Pakistan border, there might be a threat at this venue, so there is a chance that the Punjab-based franchise will play their remaining home matches at a different place.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

