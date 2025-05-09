IPL 2025: PBKS,DC in spot of bother for playoffs qualification

New Delhi [India] May 9 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a bit of trouble in terms of qualification for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after their game got abandoned. The IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and DC had been called off due to floodlight failure at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams got a point each. Punjab Kings, following the canceled match, moved to third place on the points table with 7 victories and 3 defeats from their 12 matches.

The team captained by Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 16 points, and to secure a spot in the playoffs, they only need to win one of their last two games in the tournament.

However, If they lose both of their matches, they will still possess a significant opportunity to qualify since they have already achieved 16 points, yet their qualification at 16 points will rely on NRR and the outcomes of other matches.

Conversely, DC currently sits fifth in the points table with 6 victories, totaling 14 points, and 4 defeats across 12 matches. To guarantee a clear path to qualification, the Axar Patel-led team must secure victories in both their remaining matches, which would bring them to 18 points.

However, if they win one match and lose one, they will retain a chance, but it will be contingent on the outcomes of other games and NRR. If they lose both matches, it would signify the end of their tournament run, as DC has two remaining matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

If DC loses both the matches against GT and MI, both teams will qualify for the playoffs, and Delhi will be out of the tournament. GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the top two teams in the points table.

They have to win one of their remaining three matches to guarantee a clear path to qualification in the playoffs, as they have 16 points already with eight victories and three defeats out of their 11 matches each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor