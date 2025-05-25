IPL 2025 Playoffs: How GT, PBKS, RCB, and MI Can Qualify for Qualifier 1 – Full Scenario Explained

The Indian Premier League 2025 playoff race is heating up after Gujarat Titans’ loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The defeat has opened the door for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians to push for a top-two finish. The top two teams will play in Qualifier 1 and get two chances to reach the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will play in the Eliminator. The loser of the Eliminator will be knocked out. Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the points table for now. But their qualification for the top two is no longer in their own hands. The results of the final league matches will decide the top spots.

What Punjab Kings need

Punjab Kings have 17 points. If they beat Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will finish in the top two. If they lose, they will drop to the Eliminator.

What Royal Challengers Bengaluru need

RCB also have 17 points and sit third on the table. The Rajat Patidar-led side must defeat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday to secure a top-two finish. If both Punjab Kings and RCB win their final games, they will seal the top two spots.

What Mumbai Indians need

Mumbai Indians have 16 points and one match remaining. A win over Punjab Kings will take them to 18 points and ensure a top-two finish.

What Gujarat Titans need

Gujarat Titans need both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose their final matches. If that happens, GT and MI will occupy the top two positions on the points table.