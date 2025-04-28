IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenarios for Each Team as Race Heats Up

As the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heats up, every match is becoming crucial for the 10 teams in the competition. After Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs and Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Sunday, the points table has taken a new shape. Here is a look at how each team stands ahead of match number Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB are on top of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of +0.521. One more win should be enough for them to confirm a place in the playoffs. Bengaluru can finish with a maximum of 22 points and are in a strong position to end at the top.

Gujarat Titans

GT are second with 12 points from eight matches and a net run rate of +1.104. They need to win two more matches to reach 16 points and almost confirm a playoff spot. With six games left, Gujarat could still finish with 24 points.

Mumbai Indians

MI have 12 points from 10 matches with a net run rate of +0.889. They have climbed to third place after five straight wins. Hardik Pandya’s side will aim to win at least two of their remaining four matches to stay firm in the playoff race.

Read Also | "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment": Sanjana Ganesan slams trolls for mocking Angad Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

DC have 12 points from nine matches and a net run rate of +0.482. After a good start, they have lost three of their last five games. Delhi need at least two wins from their next five matches to be almost sure of a playoff place.

Punjab Kings

PBKS are fifth with 11 points from nine matches and a net run rate of +0.177. They gained one point after a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab must win at least three of their remaining five matches to finish with 17 points. Two wins may also be enough but would depend on other results.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have 10 points from 10 matches with a net run rate of -0.325. They need to win three of their next four matches to reach 16 points. Qualifying with 14 points is possible but would need a lot of other results to favour them.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have seven points from nine matches and a net run rate of +0.212. The defending champions must win all five of their remaining matches to reach 17 points. Four wins might also be enough if other results help them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH are eighth with six points from nine matches and a net run rate of -1.103. Their playoff hopes are very slim. They must win all their remaining matches and hope for a number of favourable results.

Rajasthan Royals

RR have only four points from nine matches and a net run rate of -0.625. They are on a five-match losing streak and even winning all remaining games might not be enough for playoff qualification.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK also have four points from nine matches and a net run rate of -1.302. Like Rajasthan, they must win all their remaining matches and still depend on many other results. Their hopes of making the playoffs are almost over.

IPL Points Table 2025