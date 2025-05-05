IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify After Washout vs Sunrisers Hyderabad? EXPLAINED

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Delhi Capitals face a challenging path to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs after their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was washed out due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. The washout in Match 55 handed both teams one point. This left Delhi with 13 points from 11 matches and placed them fifth on the points table. The Axar Patel-led side has won six games and lost four. With three league games left, their playoff hopes now rest on a strong finish in the group stage.

To secure a spot in the top four, Delhi Capitals must win at least two of their remaining three matches. This would take them to 16 points, which is generally enough to seal a playoff berth. Winning all three would guarantee qualification.

However, a slip in more than one game could end their chances. If they win only one out of three, they would finish with 15 points. In that scenario, their chances would depend on net run rate and the outcomes of other league fixtures.

Delhi will next face Punjab Kings on May 8 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Their next match will be at home against Gujarat Titans on May 11. They will conclude their league campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15.

Delhi’s sudden dip in form in the second half of the season has added pressure to their remaining matches. Once at the top of the points table, they now face a must-win situation to stay in contention.

Rain also ended SRH’s playoff hopes. The washout officially knocked them out of the race, with only seven points from 11 games.