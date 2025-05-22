IPL 2025 Playoffs: How GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI Can Finish in Top Two and Play Qualifier 1

The race for the top two positions in the IPL 2025 playoffs has entered its final phase, with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians all confirming their qualification for the knockout stage. However, the order of finish is yet to be decided. In the IPL format, the top two teams enjoy an extra chance to qualify for the final. The top two sides face each other in Qualifier 1, and the winner directly enters the final. The loser gets another opportunity in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator, which is contested by the third and fourth placed teams.

Read Also | IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win by 59 Runs; Qualify for Playoffs, Delhi Eliminated

Here is how each team can finish in the top two:

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Current Position: 1st | Matches Remaining: 2

GT need to win at least one of their remaining matches to secure a top two spot. A victory in both would guarantee them the top position. If they win only one, they must rely on RCB or PBKS dropping points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Current Position: 2nd | Matches Remaining: 2

Winning both remaining matches will give RCB a strong chance of staying in the top two, but their fate also depends on GT's results. If Bengaluru win one match, they will need PBKS to lose at least one to hold their top two place.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Current Position: 3rd | Matches Remaining: 2

PBKS must win both their games and hope RCB lose at least one to reach the top two. If they win only one match, they must depend on RCB losing both or having a lower net run rate.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Current Position: 4th | Matches Remaining: 1

MI can finish in the top two only if they win their final match and both RCB and PBKS lose their remaining matches. It is a tight scenario but not impossible.

Remaining Fixtures