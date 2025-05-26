IPL 2025 Playoffs: Who Will Face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1? Scenarios for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Explained

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. With this win, PBKS have secured a top-two finish and qualified for Qualifier 1, which will be played in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. However, the final standings for the top two will depend on the result of the last league game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Read Also | Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Storm Into Qualifier 1 With Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians

Qualification Scenarios for Qualifier 1

If RCB beat LSG:

RCB will move to 19 points and qualify for Qualifier 1. They will face PBKS on May 29. The No.1 position will be decided based on Net Run Rate. PBKS currently have a slightly better NRR of +0.372 compared to RCB’s +0.255. If RCB win big, they can surpass PBKS and finish at the top of the table.

If RCB lose to LSG:

RCB will remain on 17 points and drop to third place. In that case, Gujarat Titans, who have 18 points, will finish second and join PBKS in Qualifier 1. RCB will then play the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

If the match is abandoned:

In case of a washout or no result, RCB will finish with 18 points. Their NRR will decide whether they overtake Gujarat Titans or stay third.

Current Standings After MI vs PBKS

PBKS – 19 points (NRR +0.372) Gujarat Titans – 18 points (NRR +0.254) RCB – 17 points (one match to go) MI – 16 points (NRR -0.129)

The final league match on Tuesday will settle the top four playoff spots and confirm the fixture lineup for the playoffs.

Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29. The Eliminator is scheduled for May 30. Both matches will be held in Mullanpur.