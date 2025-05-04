IPL 2025: Prabhsimran, Shashank shine as PBKS posts 236/5 in their 20 overs against LSG

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 4 : An explosive innings by Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh, followed by a cameo from Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, powered Punjab to 236/5 in their 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant asked PBKS to bat first. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened the innings for Punjab. Arya was removed in the first over, as Akash Singh was playing his first match of this season.

Wicketkeeper/batter Josh Inglis joined Singh in the middle. Inglis smashed three sixes in the second over off Mayank Yadav. Mayank kept getting hammered as Singh also opened his arms and made 16 runs off his second over.

Akash removed Inglis in the fourth over of the match for 30 (14), his innings included a four and four sixes. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Singh in the middle. PBKS finished their power-play on 66/2.

PBKS reached the 100 runs mark in the 10th over, Shreyas Iyer 20*, Prabhsimran Singh 48*. Singh brought up his fifty in the 11th over, in 30 balls. Digvesh Rathi, after being smashed for a six, removed the Punjab skipper on the very next ball for 45(25), Iyer's innings included four fours and two sixes. Nehal Wadhera joined Singh in the middle.

Prince Yadav removed Wadhera for 16 (9), his innings included two fours and a six. Shashank Singh joined Prabhsimran in the middle.

Mayank took a hammering from the Punjab batters; he went wicketless and finished his four overs, and gave 60 runs with an economy of 15.00.

Punjab Kings batter kept smashing boundaries in every over, they brought up the 200-run mark in the 18th over.

Shashank and Prabhsimran made 26 off Avesh Khan in the 18th over. Rathi gets the big wicket of Prabhsimran Singh for 91 in the 19th over, his innings included six fours and seven sixes.

For LSG in bowling, Akash and Digvesh took two wickets each, and Prince Yadav took a wicket.

PBKS finished on 236/5 in their 20 overs, LSG will require 237 when they come out to chase.

Brief score: PBKS 236/5 ( Prabhsimran Singh 91, Shreyas Iyer 45; Akash Maharaj Singh 2/30). Vs LSG.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor