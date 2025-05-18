IPL 2025: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat against Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday in Jaipur for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab is flying high and occupying the third spot, while Rajasthan are in the ninth spot and have no chane of qualification for the playoffs.

Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Punjab notched up a thumping 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer explained the reason to bat first and said, "We are going to bat first. The wicket looks fantastic, know how it plays here. The powerhouse has been our batting, so got to make the best use of it. Everyone is in high spirits. The mindset has been strong. Trying to make the best use of the sources. Kudos to the Army forces. Mitch (Mitchell) Owen, Jansen, Omarzai are playing.."

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson revealed that he wanted to bowl first and said during the time of the toss, "Wanted to bowl first after how the pitch behaved in the last game against RCB. Let's see how it plays out today. I am okay, hundred percent fit. I would love to respect where he (Suryavanshi) is batting. He has played well for us. I will bat down the order, I come in for Nitish Rana. Maphaka comes in for Jofra Archer.."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan.

