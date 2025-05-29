IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Mullanpur Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Mullanpur Weather Update: The stage is set for a thrilling Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Fans hoping for uninterrupted action can expect good news from the skies.

According to Accuweather, no rain is expected during the day or evening. The temperature is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging between 38 and 42 percent. Wind speeds could reach up to 20 kilometres per hour, offering slight comfort to players during the evening encounter. The match is set to be played without any weather-related interruptions, with clear skies and minimal cloud cover forecasted throughout.

In the event of unexpected rain that forces the match to be abandoned, Punjab Kings will progress to the final due to their superior league-stage performance. PBKS topped the points table with 19 points and a net run rate of plus 0.372. RCB also finished with 19 points but had a lower net run rate of plus 0.301.