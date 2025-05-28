IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: What Happens if Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? EXPLAINED

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29, 2025. Both teams are aiming to book a direct spot in the final and end their long wait for an IPL trophy. However, a rare question looms over the contest — what happens if rain washes out the match?

According to the tournament rules, if the match is abandoned due to rain and no play is possible, Punjab Kings will advance to the final. This is because PBKS finished higher in the league table. Shreyas Iyer’s team topped the standings with nine wins from 14 matches and a superior net run rate compared to RCB.

There is no reserve day for Qualifier 1, which means even a complete washout cannot be rescheduled. The lack of a second chance would come as a major blow to RCB, who also finished with nine wins but placed lower due to net run rate.

PBKS have played one IPL final in 2014, while RCB have reached the final three times. Both sides are still searching for their maiden title.

The weather forecast for May 29 in Chandigarh is mostly clear, and the chances of rain are minimal. However, teams and fans alike will keep a close watch on the skies, as a washout could heavily influence the playoff path.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance directly to the final. The loser will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.