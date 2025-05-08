IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals acquire South Africa quick Nandre Burger as replacement for injured Sandeep Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Rajasthan Royals have roped in Nandre Burger as an injury replacement for the experienced Sandeep Sharma for the remainder of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sandeep was ruled out for the remaining season after sustaining a finger injury. IPL released a media advisory on Thursday to confirm the South African speedster picked by the Royals as Sandeep's replacement.

"Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked Nandre Burger as an injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," IPL said in a media advisory.

Sandeep played in 10 fixtures for the Royals this season and took nine wickets before sustaining a finger injury. Overall, in 137 IPL fixtures, Sandeep has taken 146 wickets at an average of 27.87 and best figures of 5/18, making him a highly underrated pacer.

The left-arm South African quick has played for the Royals in the IPL 2024 and claimed seven wickets in six games. He returned to the Pink City for Rs 3.5 crore.

Last season, Rajasthan picked him up from the auction for his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season and left unsold.

He has represented the Proteas in all forms of cricket, with 14 wickets in three Tests, six in five ODIs, and a solitary scalp in two T20Is. In 69 T20s, Burger has 77 wickets under his belt at 23.44, with a best figure of 3/11.

Earlier on Thursday, the Royals announced South African young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius, a top-order batter at his base price of Rs 30 Lakh, to replace injured Nitish Rana for the remainder of the cash-rich league.

Pretorious has made 33 appearances in T20s, mustered up 911 runs at an average of 27.60, with a strike rate of 147.17 and six fifties. His best score is 97. He rose to popularity with his performances in the ICC U19 World Cup last year, where he top-scored for SA with 287 runs in six matches at an average of 57.40, a strike rate of 94.09 and three half-centuries.

