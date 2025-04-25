IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja Forced to Change Bat After Failing Gauge Test in CSK vs SRH Match (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja was forced to change his bat on Friday before facing a single delivery during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The incident occurred in the fifth over after Sam Curran was dismissed by Harshal Patel. As Jadeja walked in to bat, the on-field umpire used a bat gauge to check the dimensions of his bat. The bat failed to pass through the gauge, prompting the CSK allrounder to switch it out.

According to playing regulations, the gauge test ensures that the bat meets the required size limits. The law allows a maximum edge thickness of four centimetres, a depth of 6.7 centimetres, and a width of 10.8 centimetres. Jadeja’s bat did not comply and was replaced immediately.

This is not the first instance of a bat failing the gauge test in the IPL this season. In a previous game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Anrich Nortje were also asked to change their bats.

Reports suggest that match officials have been instructed to strictly enforce bat size rules to maintain fairness between bat and ball. Oversized bats are seen as giving batters an unfair advantage.