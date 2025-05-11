IPL 2025: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar recovering from finger injury

New Delhi [India] May 11 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar, is currently recovering from a finger injury, Patidar suffered the injury while fielding during RCB's home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.

He was recommended to use a splint to safeguard the finger and avoid training for a minimum of 10 days before evaluating the injury. IPL 2025 has not been temporarily suspended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Due to Patidar's injury, Jitesh Sharma was in line to captain RCB against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, but the BCCI announced a one-week suspension of the IPL on May 8.

Sharma expressed his gratitude for the chance to captain RCB, highlighting its significance for him and his family. He mentioned the challenge of deciding the right team combination, especially with Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat unavailable, emphasising the weight of responsibility in filling their roles.

"I was very grateful for the opportunity given to me. They were giving me an opportunity to captain RCB and it's a very big thing for me and my family. I was thinking of what the right combination would be because both Devdutt [Padikkal] and Rajat were not available, and it was a big responsibility to replace them," Jitesh Sharma said on RCB Bold Diaries as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"And as per the position we were on the points table, we would have won this game. All of this was going on in my head and all the meetings with coaches and players in those two-three days, batting order, discussions with bowlers. I had good fun," he added.

While announcing the postponing of remainder of tournament for a week, BCCI said that new schedule will be announced in due course.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said in the statement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

