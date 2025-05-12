IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17 with RCB taking on KKR in Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the resumption of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and revealed the schedule for the remaining 17 fixtures.

The BCCI released a statement on Monday night to confirm that "after extensive consultations with the government, security agencies, and all the key stakeholders, the India board decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

Last Friday, the BCCI suspended the cash-rich league for a week in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the cessation of hostilities, the IPL is set to resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru squaring off against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The BCCI also took the opportunity to "once again salute the bravery and resilience of India's armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league."

A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues, starting May 17, and culminating in the final on June 3. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

The six venues that have been selected are Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which was set to host the final, was missing from the list of venues.

According to the new schedule, the Qualified 1 will be held on May 29. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 30 and June 1, respectively. The 18th edition of the IPL will conclude on June 3. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings last Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

A look at the 17 fixtures of IPL 2025:

May 17: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)

May 18: RR vs PBKS (Jaipur), DC vs GT (Delhi)

May 19: LSG vs SRH (Lucknow)

May 20: CSK vs RR (Delhi)

May 21: MI vs DC (Mumbai)

May 22: GT vs LSG (Ahmedabad)

May 23: RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru)

May 24: PBKS vs DC (Jaipur)

May 25: GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad), SRH vs KKR (Delhi)

May 26: PBKS vs MI (Jaipur)

May 27: LSG vs RCB (Lucknow)

May 29: Qualifier 1

May 30: Eliminator

June 1: Qualifier 2

June 3: Final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor