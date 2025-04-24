IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Plays with Robotic Dog ‘Champak’ at Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs RR Match (Watch Video)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was seen enjoying a fun moment with the IPL’s robotic dog ‘Champak’ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Rajasthan Royals match on Thursday. Gavaskar who was on the ground for his broadcasting duties mimicked the robot’s movements and even timed its jumps. The cricket legend laughed while copying ‘Champak’s signature wave. The robotic dog which has become a crowd favorite followed Gavaskar as he walked off the field. The official IPL handle shared a video on social media platform (formerly Twitter).

Watch Video Here:

Champak has become a viral hit, with players like MS Dhoni and Axar Patel also seen engaging with it in previous matches.

At the toss, Rajasthan Royals won and chose to bowl first. Captain Riyan Parag confirmed one change in the playing eleven, with Fazalhaq Farooqi replacing spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Parag said the pitch looked a bit sticky and he expected conditions to improve for the chase. He added that the team was returning to its basics and playing hard cricket. He also gave an update on regular captain Sanju Samson, saying he is recovering and may return soon.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said he would have preferred to bowl first as well, citing unpredictable pitch conditions throughout the season. He noted that the playing eleven remains unchanged and emphasised the importance of smart shot selection.

The Royals also handed a debut cap to uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore. He was named among the impact substitutes and may be used during the chase.