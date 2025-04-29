IPL 2025: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy Guide KKR to 14-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals, End Losing Streak (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their losing streak with a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring Indian Premier League match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 205, Delhi looked in control at 136 for 3 in 14 overs. However, a late collapse triggered by spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy helped KKR turn the game around. Narine took 3 wickets for 29 runs while Varun chipped in with 2 for 39 as DC finished at 190 for 9 in 20 overs.

Faf Du Plessis scored 62 in 45 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Skipper Axar Patel made 43 in 23 balls and Vipraj Nigam added 38 in 19 balls. Despite their efforts, DC lost momentum after Faf and Axar’s 76-run stand was broken.

Narine removed Tristan Stubbs and Faf in quick succession. Varun then cleaned up Ashutosh Sharma and Mitchell Starc to dent Delhi’s chase further. Andre Russell also took one wicket and ran out Vipraj, who was trying to stage a late fightback.

Earlier, KKR posted 204 for 9 after being asked to bat. Sunil Narine hit 27 off 16 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a quick start. Debutant Vipraj Nigam removed Narine while Axar dismissed Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a crucial 44 in 32 balls. Rinku Singh made 36 in 25 deliveries. The pair added 51 runs for the fifth wicket. KKR crossed the 200 mark in the final over but lost three wickets, including Russell who was run out.

For DC, Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets for 43 runs. Vipraj Nigam picked up 2 for 41 and Axar took 2 for 27. Chameera also claimed a wicket.

KKR moved to seventh in the table with eight points from nine matches. DC remained in fourth place with 12 points from 10 games. Delhi have now lost three of their four matches at home this season.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 204 for 9 (Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku 36; Starc 3-43)

Delhi Capitals 190 for 9 (Faf Du Plessis 62, Axar Patel 43, Narine 3-29)

Result: KKR won by 14 runs.