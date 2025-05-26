IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir shine as MI power to 184/6 in 20 overs against PBKS

Jaipur, (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 : A hard-fought fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and a vital cameo from Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 184/6 in 20 overs, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS need to chase 185 runs in the second innings to finish their league stage on top in the points table.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton opened the innings for MI. The duo started off steadily as they added only 23 in the first three overs. Rohit finally opened his arms in the 5th over, smashing PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar for a six and four.

Rickleton was removed by Marco Jansen for 27 in the last over of the power-play and Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit in the middle. MI finished their power-play on 52/1, Suryakumar Yadav 5 (4), Rohit Sharma 17 (12).

Rohit Sharma's struggle in the middle ended after Brar removed him in the 10th over, for 24. Rohit Sharma was 43 runs short of completing 7000 IPL runs. Tilak Varma joined Suryakumar in the middle.

At the midway, the Mumbai Indians were 83-2, Suryakumar Yadav 28(17), and Tilak Varma 1 (2). Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Varma in the following over for 1, and Will Jacks joined SKY in the middle.

Mumbai reached 100 in the 12th over. Jacks tried to increase the batting run rate but was dismissed for 17 off 9 balls. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Suryakumar in the middle.

Vyshak dropped a caught and bowl chance of Hardik Pandya on zero. The duo of Hardik and Suryakumar took on PBKS seamer Kyle Jamieson in the 16th over, smashing him for 13 runs.

Marco Jansen removed the MI skipper after getting smashed for a six on the first of his over. Hardik made 26 off 15 balls, and Naman Dhir joined Suryakumar in the middle.

Dhir smashed Vyshak for two sixes on his initial two balls in the 19th over, and Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifth fifty of this season in the same over.

The duo smashed 23 runs off Vyshak. Arshdeep Singh removed Naman Dhir in the last over, for 20.

Arshdeep, Jansen, and Vyshak took two wickets each, while spinner Harpreet Brar took a wicket.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 184/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Ryan Rickelton 27; Arshdeep Singh (2/28) vs Punjab Kings).

