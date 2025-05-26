IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s 57 Powers MI to 184/7 Against PBKS

Suryakumar Yadav scored a vital 57 as Mumbai Indians posted 184 for seven in their 20 overs against Punjab Kings in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League. In an innings where most batters failed to make a lasting impact, Yadav stood tall with a composed knock that came off 39 balls and included timely boundaries in the final overs. Put in to bat first, Mumbai had a brisk start through Ryan Rickelton, who scored 27 and hit three boundaries early. Captain Rohit Sharma struggled for fluency and managed 24 off 21 balls before falling to Harpreet Brar. Yadav walked in and found the boundary off his first ball. He built momentum in the middle overs, targeting Kyle Jamieson with two fours and a six in a 15-run over.

Rohit fell trying to attack Brar again, and Tilak Varma soon followed after edging one to third man. Will Jacks added 17 with some powerful strokes but could not carry on. Hardik Pandya, who scored 26, had a brief counterattack, including a six off Marco Jansen, before falling to the same bowler.

Naman Dhir struck two sixes in the 19th over and added a quick 20. Yadav brought up his fifty in 34 balls and added crucial runs before falling LBW to Arshdeep Singh on the last ball of the innings. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh returned figures of two for 28. Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak also picked up two wickets each.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 184 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Ryan Rickelton 27, Hardik Pandya 26; Marco Jansen 2-34, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2-44, Arshdeep Singh 2-28) vs Punjab Kings.