IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-Ball Century Powers Rajasthan Royals to 8-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a historic 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans in just 15.5 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, setting a new Indian Premier League (IPL) record for the fastest chase of a 200-plus target. The Royals broke the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who chased down 207 runs in 16 overs against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in 2024. Mumbai Indians had earlier completed a 200-plus chase in 16.3 overs against RCB in 2023, while Delhi Capitals had chased 209 in 17.3 overs against Gujarat Lions in 2017.

This was Rajasthan Royals’ fourth successful chase of a 200-plus total in IPL history. They previously chased 224 against Punjab Kings in Sharjah in 2020, 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata in 2024 and 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad in 2008. Their 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans now joins this elite list. It is also the highest target successfully chased against Gujarat Titans, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders’ 205-run chase in Ahmedabad in 2023. It was only the second time a 200-plus chase was completed at Jaipur after Sunrisers Hyderabad chased 215 against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Rajasthan Royals’ run-rate of 13.38 during the chase was the second-best for any successful 200-plus chase in IPL history. Only Punjab Kings' run-rate of 14.03 during their 262-run chase in Kolkata last year stands higher. The star of the match was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He scored 101 runs off just 38 balls, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 265.79. He reached his century in just 35 balls, making it the second-fastest hundred in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. Vaibhav also became the fastest Indian to score an IPL century.

In the match, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first. Gujarat Titans posted 209 for 4 in their 20 overs, powered by captain Shubman Gill’s 84 off 50 balls and Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 50 off 26 balls. Maheesh Theekshana was the best bowler for Royals, taking 2 for 35. During the chase, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated the bowling attack with a 166-run partnership in just 11.5 overs. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70 from 40 balls. Riyan Parag later joined the action with a quick 32 off 15 balls to seal the eight-wicket win. After this victory, Rajasthan Royals are at the eighth position in the points table with three wins and seven losses. Gujarat Titans hold the third spot with six wins and three losses.