IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Punishes Khaleel Ahmed With Back-to-Back Sixes in RCB vs CSK Match; Rivalry Intensifies As Pacer Celebrates Wildly After Taking His Catch (VIDEO)

In a high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli reignited his rivalry with Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed by smashing back-to-back sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The fireworks began early in the match when Kohli faced Ahmed in the third over. Kohli dispatched the left-arm pacer’s first delivery over fine leg for a towering six. On the very next ball, he launched another maximum over deep square leg. The aggressive start left the home crowd roaring and put pressure back on the bowler.

This fierce showdown came on the back of a heated exchange between the two players during a previous encounter last month. In that match, Ahmed had made an animated appeal for an lbw decision that was turned down. He also delivered a sharp bouncer and charged toward Kohli in the follow-through. Kohli responded with a death stare and later confronted Ahmed after the match. The altercation had gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Kohli appeared to have the upper hand early. However, it was Khaleel who had the final say. In the 12th over, Kohli tried to upper-cut a short delivery from Sam Curran but mistimed the shot. The ball flew straight to Ahmed at backward point, who took a sharp catch and celebrated animatedly by slamming the ball into the ground.

Kohli walked back after scoring a blistering 62 off 33 balls. His innings included five fours and five sixes.

