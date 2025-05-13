IPL 2025: Wait on Inglis, Jansen's availability continues for PBKS

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Punjab Kings overseas stars Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen have confirmed their return to the franchise for the remainder of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will resume on May 17.

According to ESPNcricinfo, no confirmation exists on their prized overseas pool, including Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie's return to India. Jansen and Inglis were named in South Africa and Australia's squads for the World Test Championship final, set to commence on June 11 at the Lord's.

The BCCI suspended the cash-rich league last Thursday due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. According to ESPNcricinfo, most of the PBKS overseas staff stayed in India, including head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coaches Brad Haddin and James Hopes. PBKS has asked its players and support staff to assemble in the next two days.

According to ESPNcricinfo, PBKS will resume its training on Thursday in Jaipur ahead of its remaining three group stage fixtures against Rajasthan Royals (May 18), Delhi Capitals (May 24) and Mumbai Indians (May 26).

PBKS is on the third spot with 15 points from 11 fixtures and stands in a promising position to make the cut for the playoffs. Punjab was in the middle of their fixture against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 8, but the match was abandoned due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

After the cessation of hostilities on Saturday, the BCCI held conversations with the government and stakeholders. On Monday, the Indian cricket board released a statement announcing the schedule of the 17 remaining fixtures.

Six venues were selected for the 13 league games, featuring Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, the venues for the playoffs have yet to be announced.

According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 30 and June 1, respectively. The 18th edition of the IPL will conclude on June 3. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

