IPL 2025: Will Rohit Sharma overcome poor knockout run to take MI one step closer to sixth title?

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 : As Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial eliminator clash, a plenty of eyeballs will be on 'Mumbai Cha Raja' (Mumbai's King) Rohit Sharma, who will have to play a crucial role with the bat and as a senior leader to take his team one step closer to their sixth IPL title.

MI will be aiming to get another step closer to their record-breaking sixth IPL title as they take on GT at Mullanpur on Friday, with the winner getting to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier two for a shot at the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

So far in the season, Rohit has had a mixed outing, scoring 329 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.41, with a strike rate of 147.53. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 76*. He is the team's second-highest run-getter behind Ryan Rickelton (388 runs in 14 matches with three fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (640 runs in 14 innings with five fifties).

However, Rohit's knockout record in the IPL for Deccan Chargers and MI does not inspire a lot of confidence. In 21 outings, he has made just 316 runs at a poor average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 108.96. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 68. Both of his fifties have come in IPL finals, in 2015 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and in 2020 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in winning efforts.

In his last 10 knockout appearances in the IPL, Rohit has made 207 runs at an average of 20.70, with two half-centuries.

Also, Rohit is just 43 runs away from becoming the second batter after RCB's Virat Kohli (8,618 runs) to reach 7,000 IPL runs. Currently in 270 matches and 265 innings, he has made 6,957 runs at an average of 29.60, with a strike rate of 131.83. He has made two centuries and 46 fifties. His best score is 109*.

Will the 'Hitman' overcome this poor knockout run and take his team one step closer to the title?

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

