IPL 2025: With wicket on first delivery, SRH skipper Pat Cummins achieves elusive milestone

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 : Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins scripted a massive milestone and became just the fourth player to achieve the feat for the franchise during their do-or-die fixture against Delhi Capitals on Monday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

On the first ball of the match, Cummins removed, misfiring Karun Nair for a golden duck to draw the first blood in the pulsating clash. The wave of orange erupted in ecstacy as Cummins became just the fourth player for Hyderabad to scythe a wicket off the first ball of an IPL match.

Before Cummins, Jagadeesha Suchita was the first to achieve the feat. He removed Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting maestro Virat Kohli in 2022. India's 'Prince of Swing' Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Punjab Kings opener batter Prabhsimran Singh in Hyderabad in 2023.

In the ongoing edition, India's seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami cleaned up Chennai Super Kings' young opener Shaik Rasheed (CSK) at Chepauk to become the third player for the Sunrisers to achieve the feat.

Cummins charged at Karun Nair, landed the ball in the good length region, and forced out an outside edge from Nair, who had a loose waft at it. The ball took a little feather on its way to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, forcing Nair to return to the dugout for a golden duck.

The Australian speedster returned in his second over to haunt Delhi and struck yet again on the first ball. Cummins breathed fire, and the crowd loved it. His next victim was in-form Faf du Plessis 3(8), who edged it to the wicketkeeper on a short-length delivery that angled into him.

In the Sunrisers' home den, Cummins continued to torment Delhi, yet again on his first ball of his over. Abishek Porel tried to pick up the delivery and flick it, a double-edged sword that has been the southpaw's boon and bane. His attempt went straight up in the air and landed in Kishan's gloves as he returned with 8(10).

Cummins ended his spell with sizzling figures of 3/19 after bowling a quota of his four overs. His spirited performance laid the foundation for Hyderabad's success, and Delhi surrendered to a 133/7.

