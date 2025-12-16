IPL 2026 Auction: Ben Duckett Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 2 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. Duckett had set his base price at INR 2 crore. He went unsold in last year’s IPL auction. Delhi Capitals had approached him after the 2025 auction, but he had declined the offer. This season, he returned to the auction and was bought by the franchise.

.@DelhiCapitals add the flair of Ben Duckett 💙



The batter joins for a base price of INR 2 Crore 👌#TATAIPL | #TATAIPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/g2Ct7bJgMH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Duckett has not yet played in the IPL. He has performed strongly in The Hundred and the Big Bash League. In The Hundred, he scored 1,014 runs in 38 matches at an average of 31.68 and a strike rate of 141.22. He made five half-centuries with a highest score of 92. In the Big Bash League, he played 19 matches and scored 545 runs at a strike rate of 139.03. He made six half-centuries with a top score of 78.

In T20 cricket overall, Duckett has played 216 matches and batted in 209 innings. He scored 5,397 runs at an average of 30.49 with a strike rate of 140.18. He has 34 half-centuries and a highest score of 96. In 20 T20 internationals for England, he scored 527 runs at a strike rate of 153.64. His tally included three half-centuries with a top score of 84.

The Capitals expect Duckett to provide firepower at the top of the order and add depth to their batting lineup in IPL 2026.