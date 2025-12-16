IPL 2026 Auction: England All-Rounder Liam Livingstone Goes UNSOLD

IPL 2026 Auction: England all rounder Liam Livingstone went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday despite entering with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Livingstone is a regular in T20 leagues around the world and is known for his power hitting. He owns a career T20 strike rate of 145.06. He was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title winning side in 2025 but had a quiet season with the bat. He scored 112 runs in eight innings with one half century. He also bowled nine overs and took two wickets.

Since the IPL his white ball form has improved. Livingstone led Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and finished as the side’s top scorer with 241 runs. He also picked up seven wickets during the tournament.

In the T20 Blast Livingstone scored 260 runs at a high strike rate and took six wickets as Lancashire reached the semifinals.