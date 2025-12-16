IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 18 Crore at Indian Premier League Mini Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old was listed at a base price of INR 2 crore. Pathirana made his IPL debut in 2022 with Chennai Super Kings and became a key bowler for the franchise over the next two seasons. He played 32 games in the IPL and took 47 wickets. Despite his contributions, CSK released him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka is SOLD to @KKRiders for a whopping INR 18 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Pathirana played just two matches in his debut season but shone in the next, playing 12 games and taking 19 wickets. His pace and unusual slingy action make him a valuable option in the death overs.

Pathirana has represented Sri Lanka and several global T20 leagues, earning a reputation as a fast bowler who can strike in key moments. He is expected to play a central role in KKR’s pace attack in IPL 2026.