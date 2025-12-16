IPL 2026 Auction: Quinton de Kock Sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The 33-year-old left-hander is known for his explosive batting and is regarded as one of the best overseas wicketkeepers in the league.

De Kock entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore and came up as the 17th player in Set Number 3 under the WK1 category. His reputation as a reliable and experienced opener helped him secure a deal with MI.

Over his IPL career de Kock has scored more than 3,300 runs, including two centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 140 at a strike rate of 134. He has represented six franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

De Kock’s most recent season with KKR was mixed. In eight matches he scored 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 129.91. KKR released him ahead of the auction. He now faces a fresh challenge with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.