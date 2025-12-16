IPL 2026 Auction: Rahul Chahar Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 5.20 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Indian leg spinner Rahul Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. The 26-year-old was picked in the accelerated round after going unsold earlier. Chahar had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following the 2025 season.

Chahar began his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. He then joined Mumbai Indians and emerged as a regular member of their bowling attack between 2019 and 2021. From 2022 to 2024 he played for Punjab Kings before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad where he featured in just one match without taking a wicket.

In the IPL Chahar has taken 75 wickets in 79 matches at an average of 28.66 with an economy rate of 7.72. In overall T20 cricket he has claimed 142 wickets from 140 matches at an economy of 7.68. He has one four wicket haul and one five wicket haul in the format. Chahar has also represented India in six T20 internationals and one one day international.

Chahar had earlier said he was keen to play for Chennai Super Kings because of the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He has taken 14 wickets in nine IPL matches at the venue with an average of 15.92.